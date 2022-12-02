SSPCA: Christmas charity bazaar to raise funds to build Animal Village

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is a step closer to building its dream Animal Village, and will be holding its annual Christmas Charity Bazaar this Sunday (Dec 4) to raise more funds, said its president Datin Dona Drury-Wee.

“The funds raised during this year’s Christmas Charity Bazaar will be channeled to building our dream, the SSPCA Animal Village. An update on the progress – we are almost done with the planning and approval stages, and now really need to dig deep (into) the fund-raising to build (the village).

“The cost of building materials has sky-rocketed over the last two years, and we will have to seek our government’s as well as public assistance to either raise funds or sponsor some of the building materials we need,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The bazaar will take place at the Association of Churches Hall (Christian Ecumenical Centre) located in Jalan Stampin here from 10am to 2pm.

According to Dona, there will be over 60 stalls, including some of SSPCA’s loyal vendors like Annie’s BBQ Stall, The Junkies, Borneo Food Hunter and Friends, just to name a few.

“There will be pet adoption, pet food and of course our very own SSPCA merchandise. Our 2023 diaries will be on sale, bringing back the designs of last year as well as a brand-new design based on drawings by the very talented Yasmin Mok. They make excellent Christmas presents too!

“Besides food and drinks, we will have games for all in the family. Our ‘Ham Chee Peng’ Eating Competition will be back, in between the dances and other entertainment we have lined up.

“We will also have general health checks by Borneo Medical Centre as well as dental checks by Black Coral,” she said.

Dona said SSPCA is also still looking for a premise for its low-cost neutering clinic.

“Support for this clinic has been approved in principle by the various authorities but we have yet to find a suitable premise.

“Neutering is the main animal population control method that will help to reduce the number of unwanted births resulting in strays being abandoned around our cities and towns,” she said.

Dona said SSPCA had pulled through the Covid-19 pandemic despite having to close its doors to the public, all thanks to the dedicated staff who still went to the shelter daily to take care of the animals.

“We experienced two big floods, which brought the demise of four of our animals due to fallen cages and which destroyed much of our food and equipment.

“But the Kuching public and online supporters rallied around us and raised funds as well as bought new fridges and freezers for us,” she added.