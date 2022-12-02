S’wak association says 5 pct sales tax on tyre imports impractical

SIBU (Dec 2): The Sarawak Tyre Dealers And Retreaders Association is disappointed with the state government’s reasoning on imposing the five per cent sales tax on tyres imported into the state.

Its chairman Lim King Hong said that this reasoning was impractical because even recycling companies are short on supply of used tyres.

“There is a high demand for used tyres for use in other purposes, and in fact, the demand is so high there is an acute supply.

“Tyre recycling companies have been reaching out to us for supply, but we just cannot give them enough used tyres.

“Therefore, the government’s claim of the tax imposition does not augur well for their move,” he said.

Lim was commenting on the explanation provided by Second Finance Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Uggah has said the rationale for imposing this tyre sales tax is to defray the expenses of disposing used tyres throughout the state.

“This is part of the industries’ contribution towards conservation of the environment,” said the deputy premier.

Lim pointed out that the tyre sales tax will also create inflation and affect consumers, which had badly affected the global economy.

He however noted that the association understood that the government needed income derived from tax.

“There are so many channels where they can collect taxes from various businesses.

“However, in so doing, they should not tax on necessities like tyres because this will affect all consumers, including transport companies, owners of bicycles, motorcycles, cars, vans and the likes, and public transport companies,” he said.

Lim said the tyre sales tax was supposed to be imposed from 2020, but with the request by the Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a tax was reduced from five to 2.5 per cent.

“The government has indicated that the imposition of the 5 per cent tyre tax will be from 2023. We urge the government to reconsider this move,” he said.