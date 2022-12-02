S’wak HoB areas extended to 2.7 mln hectares in 2018

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Sarawak Government has expanded the Heart of Borneo (HoB) area from 2.1 million hectares in 2009 to 2.7 million hectares in 2018, stretching from Lundu to Lawas, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“From the total 554,275 hectares are Totally Protected Areas, which has indirectly contributed to the increased network of wildlife corridors in important HoB areas in efforts to conserve flora and fauna.

“The government is also examining proposals to further expand this HoB area,” said the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development in his winding up speech yesterday.

Awang Tengah said nine series of scientific expeditions had been carried out under the HoB initiative involving researchers from home and abroad.

The results of the expeditions were shared through seminars and conferences as well as being documented in several publications such as monographs and proceedings papers, he added.

He said a scientific expedition to Long Mekaba, upper Baram took place in September this year.

According to him, the HoB Initiative has been an ongoing project among three countries, namely Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei since 2007.

This HoB cross-border cooperation had contributed to sustainable development and biodiversity management involving the border areas of the three countries through the implementation of activities and programmes.

He said the Sarawak government had received federal funding of RM50.7 million for HoB during the mid-term reviews of the 9th to 12th Malaysia Plan.

On Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp), he said an area of 3,112 square km was the sixth national geopark and the first of its kind in Sarawak.

“This is an achievement for the Sarawak government in efforts to preserve nature and ensure sustainable management of areas of interest that have high geosite values based on three main aspects – heritage geology, biology and culture,” he added.

Awang Tengah said SDGp recognition would not change the existing development policy but would bring about further socio-economic progress to locals through geotourism.

“Geotourism initiatives will integrate conservation efforts for natural resources and cultural heritage. SDGp recognition can also be used as a brand in promoting an area as a tourist destination to benefit the local community,” he added.