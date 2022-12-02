Tengku Zafrul returns as Miti minister under unity government

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Former finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the international trade and industry (Miti) minister under the administration of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the third prime minister to name him in their Cabinet line-up after Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tengku Zafrul will replace former senior minister and Miti minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was defeated in the 15th general election.

The former banker embarked on his ministerial journey on March 9, 2020, when he was appointed as finance minister in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet, and was reappointed to the same post on August 27, 2021, under Ismail Sabri’s administration.

He oversaw the implementation of eight economic stimulus packages worth RM530 billion to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tengku Zafrul was also in charge of the National Recovery Plan and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana).

He contested for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election under Barisan Nasional but lost.

Prior to his government appointment, Tengku Zafrul was the group chief executive officer and executive director of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

Azmin served as senior minister of the economic cluster and as Miti minister from 2020 to 2022. – Bernama