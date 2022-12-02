Three hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Samarahan

KUCHING (Dec 2): A female driver and a young girl suffered broken bones after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were in got involved in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at Jalan Kampung Meranek, Kota Samarahan, around 1.50pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the driver suffered a broken right arm while the girl suffered a broken right leg. Also inside the MPV was a young boy who suffered injuries to his left hand.

In the pick-up truck were three individuals who did not suffer any physical injuries.

Personnel from the Bomba Kota Samarahan fire station were called to the scene to extricate the three victims out of the MPV which landed in a ditch.

All three were sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Also at the scene were Civil Defence Force personnel and paramedics from the Ministry of Health.