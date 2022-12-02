Two Sabah MPs in Anwar’s Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): Two members of parliament from Sabah were appointed to the federal cabinet announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night.

They are Penampang MP Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Papar MP Armizan Mohamad Ali who is the Minister of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

Ewon is the incoming president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) and contested under the Pakatan Harapan ticket in the recent 15th General Election.

Armizan Mohamad Ali of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is taking over the post previously held by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.