Uggah: Several parts of Pan Borneo Highway in various stages of construction

KUCHING (Dec 2): Several sections of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project are currently in various stages of construction and are expected to be 95 per cent completed by 2023 with the rest completed by 2024.

As of October this year, the overall progress of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway (PSHS) project had reached 89 per cent, with seven sections completed and open for public use, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said.

“Among them, Telok Melano to Sematan section, Serian section, Batang Rajang Bridge section, Julau section, Nyabau Bridge section, Pujut section and Selangau section.

“While the remaining sections are at various stages of implementation and are expected to be 95 per cent complete by 2023 with the rest to be completed by 2024,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development yesterday.

According to Uggah, who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway is a mega project with various implementation challenges.

Meanwhile, he informed that a total of RM795.711 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development to implement infrastructure projects in the state.

He said the allocation from the 2023 Development Budget allows the ministry to operate four basic infrastructure programmes throughout the state.

“This (allocation) enables the ministry to operate four basic infrastructure programmes distributed as follows.

“Among them, RM490.941 million for land infrastructure; RM83.860 million for river infrastructure; RM167.410 million for government buildings; and RM53.500 million for public buildings,” he said.

Uggah added that the large budget allocation highlights the commitment and determination of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to ensure that Sarawak will progress and ensure the well-being of the people.

At the same time, he said the state government is committed to ensuring that the coastal road network in the state is successfully implemented.

He said the construction of the coastal road network is divided into three components, namely the replacement of the existing seven ferry crossings to the main bridge; ‘missing link’ road construction along the coastal area; and upgrading 331km of the existing 896km of coastal roads.

“For the construction of bridges and roads, all 13 packages have been awarded. These packages are at various stages of implementation and are expected to be completed by 2025,” he said.

For the Jalan Utama Kedua project, he said six out of 14 packages had been awarded.

It includes Batang Saribas bridge No.2; Batang Saribas bridge to Roban interchange; Sebuyau-Lingga; Lingga river bridge; Batang Lupar bridge No.2; and Batang Lupar bridge No.2, Sri Aman to Betong junction.

“These packages are at various stages of construction and all six are scheduled to be completed by 2025,” he said.