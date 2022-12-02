Aaron says his new portfolio important one

SIBU (Dec 2): Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who is appointed as Minister of National Unity under the new Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, describes the portfolio as an important one.

The Kanowit MP thanked Anwar for the trust given to him to become a minister in the new Cabinet.

Asked on his immediate task, Aaron said: “Take the oath first…then, see what the actual duties are in the National Unity Ministry.”

For the record, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak vice president, was Deputy Health Minister II in the previous administration.

Meanwhile, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been appointed the country’s first deputy prime minister from Sarawak in the Cabinet line-up, and was also given the Plantation and Commodities Minister’s portfolio.

Another Sarawakian, Progressive Democratic Party president and long-serving Bintulu MP, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, was made Tourism Minister.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s first-term Santubong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who instead will now be the Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

PBB secretary-general and Kapit MP, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who was widely proposed as a deputy prime minister before the announcement last night, was appointed Works Minister, which was Fadillah’s previous portfolio.

In the previous cabinet Sarawak had four full ministers and five deputy ministers. The Cabinet then had 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers.