Abdul Karim looking forward to working with MOTAC under Tiong’s leadership

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is looking forward to working with Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing helming the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Ministry.

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the portfolio suits Tiong, as he is known in the state and is often blunt in his statements.

“I am very interested in the new MOTAC minister because first and foremost, he took over from a fellow Sarawakian – Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Thank you to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahimi for his trust in Tiong, another Sarawakian, to continue leading the ministry.

“We know Tiong has got quite a character – everyone knows him in Sarawak and before that, he may have always had remarks about issues such as immigration, police and local councils, among others,” he said when met after flagging off the Road Trip Kuching to Gedong at Square Tower, Kuching Waterfront here today.

Abdul Karim said having another Sarawakian continue looking after Malaysian tourism would be much easier for the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts to have further discussions on tourism with him.

“Now that he has been appointed as a minister, you have to be defensive on a lot of those issues that come under your jurisdiction. I am very happy – we will work together well with him,” he said.

Prior to Tiong’s appointment in the new Cabinet as MOTAC minister, he served as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to China during the administrations of former prime ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party president, is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also congratulated Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on his appointment as the country’s first Sarawakian Deputy Prime Minister (DPM).

“To appoint a deputy prime minister from Sarawak – the first ever in history – we are so touched and proud of the appointment as well as the appointment of five Cabinet members from Sarawak. This number of appointments is unprecedented – before, we only had four Sarawakians in the Cabinet.

“This is very good, so thank you to our Prime Minister. Apart from that, history has also been made because for the first time, there is a DPM representing the Borneo bloc,” he said.

Abdul Karim also congratulated Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who was appointed as Works Minister, which is a portfolio that suits him as he comes from Kapit.

“We feel blessed because prior to this, Fadillah was the Works Minister but is succeeded by Nanta – both from Sarawak.

“I believe Nanta understands the importance and complexity of the road infrastructure that exists in Sarawak and considering that he is from Kapit, he would understand the situation (on the ground) better,” he said.

Abdul Karim said with Nanta in charge, Sarawakians can hopefully see the continuation of Fadillah’s previous work for Sarawak.

“We look forward to improving our highways and road networks into the interior and the city. It is something good for the state and I believe the prime minister must have taken all that into account – or else why the need to get someone like Nanta to look after that portfolio?

“Next year is going to be our 60th year of independence in Malaysia and our road network is not as beautiful as in Peninsula so we do need that change,” he said.