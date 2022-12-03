Armizan says Cabinet appointment challenging, interesting

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali described his appointment as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) as a great trust that comes with challenging duties and interesting responsibilities.

Armizan in a statement on Saturday said that it was a challenging duty for him as it is not only his first time being in the federal cabinet in a new and unique combination of cabinet members, he was given a portfolio that is connected to the voices of the people in Sabah and Sarawak all this while.

According to him, the aspirations of Borneo is for these two regions to be given due attention and recognition in the agenda to strengthen the sustainability of the Federation of Malaysia.

“It’s an interesting responsibility because it is very close to the core of my struggle all this while, especially in the political arena and among the main agenda is to follow up on the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“Thank God, I’ve been exposed to and involved in this responsibility while serving in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Office since 2020 under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, and also have the experience of working with the minister’s office team in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) previously under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

“I am confident that this little experience will be able to help with the implementation of the duties and responsibilities entrusted to me as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he said.

Armizan and Penampang MP Datuk Ewon Benedick are the only two Sabah members of parliament appointed to the federal cabinet on Friday.

Ewon said he is honoured to be part of the Cabinet of the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The newly appointed Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said the mandate is crucial for entrepreneurs’ development, a task he is looking forward to pursuing.

He said being one of the two representatives from Sabah, he would also raise matters concerning the state and work with his fellow Cabinet members on the solutions for those issues, especially on Sabah rights.

“I will also take serious attention to the constituencies I represent – Penampang parliamentary constituency and Kadamaian state constituency – which require much attention for development under the new government. I wish to congratulate fellow Cabinet members and hope to build our nation together,” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

Ewon has been the Kadamaian assemblyman since 2018 and was the State Minister of Rural Development until 2020.

In the 15th General Election, Ewon, representing Pakatan Harapan, won the Penampang seat with a majority of 14,410 votes in a four-cornered race, defeating incumbent Datuk Darell Leiking from Parti Warisan.