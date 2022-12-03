Commercialise Sarawak’s products such as essential oils, SS urges SBC

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) should make the leap towards commercialising Sarawak’s products, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Mohamad Abu, who is also Sarawak Biodiversity Council chairman, said SBC has been leveraging on the state’s products for research and is at the forefront on working with local communities.

“At least two more benefit-sharing agreements are on their way for next year and this is important to support the communities in economic developments by increasing their livelihoods.

“I hope that we can sign a few commercial agreements in relation to the supply of essential oils as ingredients for the fragrance industry,” he said at the SBC Annual Dinner and Appreciation Night on Friday.

He added SBC was now linking with several national and international companies on commercialising its resources.

“I want to see those links develop into several partnerships by next year to boost Sarawak’s economy. This is where the implementation of the Sarawak Bioindustrial Park under the 12th Malaysia Plan is essential to pioneer development of bio-business opportunities as both local and foreign investments into the state through public-private partnerships.

“Hence, the tight collaboration with the Japanese group has created an opportunity for SBC to expand its development of the algae project as a renewable energy,” he said.

Mohamad Abu also lauded the council’s former chairman, Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, for his contribution for the past two years.

“He has been the key driver for many of SBC’s efforts in achieving our vision and mission during the Covid-19 pandemic and this strongly ties in with the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030 goals, especially relating to social inclusivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaul in his speech said he was impressed by the energetic and passionate group of youths working at SBC, especially their work with the local communities.

“How they have created such strong rapport with the communities and tirelessly engage with them is truly a feat deserving of mention.

“One thing that caught my eye during a visit was how well the facilities at SBC are maintained. Some may not realise this but well-maintained facilities, coupled with the passion for the work creates a long-lasting impression among the collaborators on our serious commitment towards research and development,” he said.

Also present was SBC chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia.