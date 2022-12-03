Dapsy questions S’wak Chinese federation chief’s call for PM’s immediate recognition of UEC

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Kuching is questioning the intention of prominent entrepreneur Datuk Richard Wee in wanting the 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to immediately recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

In this regard, the DAP youth movement sees no need for Wee, who is also Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president, to ‘become a hero’ simply by rushing Anwar to declare such recognition.

“It has been less than a week since Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the nation’s 10th Prime Minister and (already) Datuk Richard Wee is rushing to pressure the Prime Minister to recognise the UEC,” said Dapsy Kuching in a statement yesterday.

It also said during the past 31 months when the state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was part of the federal government – 18 months under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and 13 months under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob – there was no public call by Wee for the federal recognition of UEC.

“Even on one occasion, when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued an official statement denying any promise to recognise UEC, Datuk Richard Wee issued a public statement and accepted his (Muhyiddin’s) non-commitment.

“So with that, why is there a sudden rush by him (Wee) to be a hero again after more than 30 months?

“The federal government now comprises different coalitions and parties, and their input must be considered as well in the spirit of unity.”

Dapsy Kuching also called upon Wee to note a point in Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s election manifesto, which highlighted the continuing efforts to have the UEC be recognised for entrance to public universities.

“The manifesto was drafted in such a way because it understood that implementing UEC would require detailed discussions and consensus from all stakeholders.

“Therefore, it is only appropriate that space and time be given for things to settle down and for pressing issues like the federal budget to be resolved first,” stressed Dapsy Kuching.

When asked to comment on Dapsy’s statement yesterday, Wee said he would make none in light of his on-going court action.

Nonetheless, he said: “These are just irritants trying to disturb the matter. I have no comments as the matter is still on-going in the court of law.”

In a remark made on Nov 28, Wee had reminded the new federal government to deliver on its election promise to recognise the UEC.

Wee had said that the new unity government should also introduce and implement systematic allocations for Chinese independent schools, which had been producing a great number of talents in the last few decades and thus, deserving of the country’s recognition and assistance.

Pointing out that being recognised by the government had been the heartfelt wish of the Chinese community, Wee said the UEC recognition would also help the country avert brain drain.