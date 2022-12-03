Don’t be dismayed with exclusion of S’wak DAP MPs, Chong tells members, supporters

KUCHING (Dec 3): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has called upon its members and supporters not to be disappointed with the non-appointment of any of its Sarawak MPs in the new unity government cabinet.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said while there are some quarters who wished for DAP Sarawak to be weakened and wiped out, members and supporters should work even harder to make sure that not only the party will not be weakened, but will continue to grow stronger.

“We must persist in our ideals and continue in our struggle to make this country a better country for our children and the generations to come, a country that all Malaysian can be proud of,” he said in a statement today in response to the announcement of the new federal cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman said DAP Sarawak also congratulated the Prime Minister for the announcement of the full cabinet last night.

He claimed that they were informed that there was some quarter who had insisted the exclusion of any MPs from DAP Sarawak into the cabinet in exchange for their support for Anwar as the Prime Minister.

“We understand that in the general national interest of stability and stronger support, the Prime Minister acceded to such demand.

“DAP’s struggle is not for ministerial positions but to see that our ideals are implemented as policies for the betterment of the people and the country.

“Through our initiatives, we have prevented Bersatu and PAS from becoming the Federal Government, thereby saving the secularism of the country and the freedom of religion.

“We were able to do so by having successfully convinced the GPS to change from its initial support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister to Anwar,” he said.

Chong believed that although the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) may have the ministerial positions, they are now subject to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) fundamental principles of transparency, accountability and good governance.

He said with the installation of this unity government led by Pakatan Harapan, DAP Sarawak is confident that the old days of opaque governance fraught with corruption and abuses are long gone.

“We DAP will continue to play our role to see to it that the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance are carried out in the new government,” he said.