DPM, full minister posts for Sarawak ‘an unexpected improvement’, says PBB veep

KUCHING (Dec 3): The allocation of one deputy prime minister (DPM) and four full minister posts for Sarawak is ‘an unexpected improvement’ in terms of the state’s representation in the federal government, says Parti Pesaka Bunmiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

In this respect, the state Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication hopes that the new DPM, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and the four federal ministers would reciprocate ‘the trust accorded to them by their fellow Sarawakians’.

“What is more important is that they have been accorded some form of authority over their respective ministries, and also for them to discharge their duties smoothly,” he said when met at the ‘Appreciation Night’ hosted by his ministry at a hotel here on Friday.

Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, made the remarks in immediate reaction to the announcement of the federal cabinet line-up under the nation’s first-ever unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his federal cabinet members today.

Adding on, Julaihi expressed hope that under Anwar’s premiership, Sarawak’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be fully restored.

“I can see a balanced cabinet, of which I hope the members would work sincerely in meeting the hopes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

Anwar unveiled the new federal cabinet late Friday; for now, it consists of only 28 members holding ministerial portfolios.

From Sarawak are Fadillah, the Petra Jaya MP who also oversees Plantation and Commodities Ministry; Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Works Ministry); Santubong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Women, Family and Community Development Ministry); Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Tourism Ministry); and Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (National Unity).

Adding on, Julaihi pointed out the urgent need for Sarawak to do a lot of catching up in terms of overall development, in that it was still lagging behind Peninsular Malaysia.

In view of Nanta now in charge of the Works portfolio, Julaihi was hoping for more allocations to be channelled for enhancing the physical and also Internet connectivity in Sarawak.

Moreover, Juliahi said in moving forward, Sarawak would still need substantial federal allocations to implement its power and water supply programmes.