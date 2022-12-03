ESTCON 2022 provides in-depth look into new energy systems

KUCHING (Dec 3): The just-concluded World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress (ESTCON) 2022 provided an in-depth look into new energy systems, with more climate-friendly solutions and also opportunities for a resilient world to adapt to.

In his speech for the closing of the two-day event yesterday, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said the congress covered eight simultaneous conferences.

“In addressing the significant challenges, I hope the congress would allow us to look beyond the surface.

“At this critical energy transition stage, the congress has successfully shifted focus and emphasis to the transformation needed to build a more sustainable life,” he said at the closing ceremony of ESTCON 2022 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

The congress hosted over 1,000 experts from 17 countries.

On a related matter, Mohamed Ibrahim regarded the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving UTP and its industrial and academic partners in fields relevant to ESTCON 2022 as another feather to the university’s cap.

The first MoU involved Sumatra Institute of Technology in Indonesia, on research activities, academic development programme, student mobility and joint organisation of international conferences; followed by another with the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (MNA) for consultation and support on nuclear-related fields to improve required skills, promote higher safety awareness and create a competent workforce in the application of nuclear technology and its applications.

“The third MoU is with the Centre of Applied Data Science Centre for the collaboration to strengthen, promote and build a resilient workforce in the Aseanhregion,” he said.

Later, Mohamed Ibrahim presented the ESTCON 2022 Best Working Paper and the Best Presenter awards.

The next ESTCON is scheduled to be held in 2024.