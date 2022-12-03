Fatimah hopes Special Committee for Citizenship continues under new federal govt

KUCHING (Dec 3): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hopes that the Special Committee for Citizenship will continue to be set up by the Home Ministry under the new federal government.

The Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said she also hoped to meet with newly-minted Home Minister, Datuk Sri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, over this matter soon.

“God willing, I will lead a delegation from Sarawak to pay a courtesy visit to him on a date convenient to him (to discuss the matter),” she said in response to the new cabinet line-up.

The committee, which aims to help stateless children apply for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, was previously formed in 2016.

It was reported to come to a halt in 2019 when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government, but reinstated in 2021.

Article 15A covers citizenship applications for individuals below 21 years old under special circumstances.

On another matter, she said the cabinet line up for the unity government led by Anwar is generally made up of individuals with calibre.

She also expressed delight that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was given five cabinet posts including one Deputy Prime Minister post which is the first for Sarawak.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has indeed fulfilled his pledge for the cabinet line up which is Inclusion and Unity,” she added.