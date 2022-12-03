Four senators sworn in today including ministers Saifuddin Nasution, Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): Four ministers of the newly-announced Cabinet under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have been appointed as lawmakers in the Dewan Negara today.

The four senators appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were sworn in today before Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

The four are Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who was named as Home Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who had been named as Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir who was named as Foreign Ministe and Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar who was named as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Religious Affairs.

The swearing in of these four individuals fulfils the Federal Constitution’s Article 43(2)(b) requirement, where ministers are required to either be a member of the Dewan Rakyat or the Dewan Negara.

Unlike other ministers named in Anwar’s Cabinet yesterday, they did not win any seats in the Dewan Rakyat in the 15th general election.

Saifuddin Nasution lost in the Kulim-Bandar Baharu seat to a Perikatan Nasional candidate in a four-corner fight while Tengku Zafrul lost in the Kuala Selangor seat to Pakatan Harapan’s Dzulkefly Ahmad in a four-corner fight.

Zambry lost the Lumut seat to a PN candidate in a five-corner fight, while Mohd Na’im did not contest in the elections and was holding the position of chief shariah judge.

In a statement issued by Rais’s office, he was quoted as having said that senators who are appointed as ministers or deputy ministers are also the best champions to defend and uphold the Dewan Negara as the highest legislative body in the country.

Rais also congratulated Anwar on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister and expressed hope that Malaysia would continue to be driven to excellence under the latter’s leadership, while also thanking the ninth prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his contributions during his tenure.

Rais also asked all Dewan Negara lawmakers to review the list of collective duties to be achieved starting next year, and expressed hope that they would strengthen efforts on reforming Parliament.

Rais said the efforts to reform Parliament had been carried out for almost one year and six months with a focus on two laws which require amendments — the Parliamentary Service Act 1963 and the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, noting that proposals and Cabinet papers had been prepared before the dissolution of Parliament in October. — Malay Mail