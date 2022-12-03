GE15: Barisan Nasional gives way to Pakatan in Padang Serai

KULIM (Dec 3): With only a few hours left before the early voting day today, Barisan Nasional (BN) has agreed to give way to the candidate representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Padang Serai election.

The matter was announced by Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom during a special ceramah programme at Taman Desa Aman, Padang Meiha, last night.

“Following the instructions of the top leadership, especially BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, we would like to announce that we are giving way to PH in Padang Serai,” he said.

Also present were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Therefore, Jamil Khir said BN candidate Datuk C. Sivaraj would support and assist PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak to win the Padang Serai parliamentary seat.

However, Sivaraj’s name will remain on the ballot paper based on Regulation 9 of the Elections (Conduct of Elections) Regulations 1981, where no candidate can withdraw his candidature after 10am on the nomination day.

The contest for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat will see a six-cornered fight between Mohamad Sofee, Sivaraj, Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (Perikatan Nasional) and Sreanandha Rao (Independent).

However, Warisan had pulled out of the race for the December 7 election and has expressed its support for the PH candidate.

Polling for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat was postponed following the death of PH candidate M. Karupaiya on November 16. ― Bernama