Get your fill of Sarawakian delicacies at Singapore Changi Airport’s Gourmet Sarawak outlet

KUCHING (Dec 3): Sarawakian dishes can now be savoured at the Singapore Changi Airport as Gourmet Sarawak has opened an outlet at the airport’s Terminal 4 (T4), revealed the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos).

They shared the news on their Facebook page today, also revealing that the ingredients for the food are air-flown from Sarawak.

“Singapore Changi Airport T4 now has Sarawak Laksa and Kolo Mee now. Everyone can come to eat – their ingredients are air-flown from Sarawak! The taste is very authentic! Remember to try out Gourmet Sarawak when you are here,” said Statos in their post.

Apart from the two dishes, Statos said that the Gourmet Sarawak outlet there also sells Sarawak black pepper, Sarawakian-style Three Layer Tea as well as Sundrop orange and lime juice.

“The premises is located at the Level 2 Kopitiam of T4,” it added.

Singapore Changi Airport T4 is the arrival and departure terminal for low-cost airline AirAsia.