Hasidah: Fadillah’s appointment as DPM ‘historic’ for Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 3): The appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as one of two deputy prime ministers is historic for the people of Sarawak, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

While congratulating Fadillah and the other four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs for their full ministerial appointments in the Cabinet, the Semariang assemblywoman said Fadillah’s appointment was a new beginning for the Borneo states in national politics as he is the first Sarawak MP to hold the position.

“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the establishment of the Cabinet. I also would like to congratulate Fadillah, on being appointed as deputy prime minister, and the other four full ministers.

“This is a historic moment and recognition for the people of Sarawak and also for GPS as well as all our election machinery in Sarawak. This is a new era where history is created – having a Deputy Prime Minister appointed from the state of Borneo,” she said after attending an environmental awareness community programme at Kampung Malaysia Jaya here in Petra Jaya.

She had been asked to comment on last night’s Cabinet line-up as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fadillah is one of five Sarawakian MPs appointed as Cabinet ministers. The other four are Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who was appointed as Works Minister, Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing (Tourism Minister), Datuk Sri Nancy Shukri (Women, Family and Community Development Minister) and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (National Unity Minister).

The de facto Law Minister said with their appointment in the Cabinet, she believed the move would make more way for Sarawak to reinstate its eroded rights as enshrined in the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I hope with these appointments, the main thing is they will continue to fight for Sarawak and take care of the welfare of Sarawak – especially on our demands under MA63 and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report. These are all the main agendas of our state.

“Now, with our DPM there, I hope it will be easy for us to work out. We are confident that with the new Cabinet, it will be easier for us to make way to realise our agenda and fight for our rights,” she said, adding the state government would also continue pushing for the implementation of MA63.

Sharifah Hasidah said that hopefully, the prime minister and deputy prime minister would continue the efforts to restore Sarawak’s rights.

“The process continues and we must implement it. We are confident that with the leadership of this new Cabinet, this matter can be simplified and expedited to restore Sarawak’s rights. This is our main hope,” she reiterated.

She also expressed thanks to the two former prime ministers, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, for their support and efforts in resolving the outstanding MA63 issues.