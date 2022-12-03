Heavy rain triggers minor landslide in Pakan

PAKAN (Dec 3): A minor landslide occurred on a hill slope at Mile 13, Pakan/Engkamop Road early this morning.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said a team of firemen was rushed to the scene about 60 kilometres away from the station after receiving a call at 8.28am.

“Heavy downpours in the past few days could have caused the landslide and we have also informed the Pakan District Disaster Management Committee of the incident for immediate action to be taken to clear the road,” he said.

“The situation is under control and we have put barrier tapes at the area for the safety of all road users,” Nicholas said, while urging all road users to be extra careful on the road especially during this rainy season.

Two policemen from Julau District Police Headquarters were also at the scene to monitor the situation.