IAM-Etiqa collab continues to reach out to communities in need

SERIAN (Dec 3): Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) and Etiqa Insurans & Takaful continues to reach out to underprivileged communities through their joint humanitarian cooperation.

According to IAM president Zawahir Abdullah, their collaboration in ‘Back To School’ (BTS) and ‘Jejak Prihatin’ programmes has been running for over 10 years, in which Etiqa channels the funds and contributions to the deserving recipients under its corporate zakat (tithe) responsibility.

“As a non-governmental organisation (NGO), IAM acts at the facilitator for the individual and corporate benefactors that intend to hold any humanitarian programme meant for the needy folks.

“We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to be working with Etiqa in this project, which is proof of Etiqa’s core focus on elevating the standard of living of the Malaysian society, especially the suburban and rural communities.

“Our deepest thanks to Etiqa, and also to all the volunteers whether they are from Etiqa, IAM, or the individuals,” he said in a brief remark prior to presenting school kits to 200 local pupils from low-income households at a simple ceremony held at SK Serian this morning.

Under IAM-Etiqa’s ‘BTS 2023’, each child received two sets of uniforms inclusive of two pairs of school shoes and socks, a school bag, a ‘sejadah’ (prayer’s mat) and a set of stationery items for them to use in the new school term next year.

Jointly presenting the items with Zawahir were Etiqa Insurans & Takaful agency director for East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) Adrian Desmond Zainal Khong and the Kuching branch manager Sylvester Ng.

Adding on, Zawahir said the BTS 2023 programme in Sarawak came after the series that had earlier taken place in Selangor, Kelantan and Sabah, and would be continued in Kedah, Perak, Pahang and Johor before the end of the year.

“We hope that this edition of the BTS would benefit 1,600 primary schoolchildren for them to enter the new school term in 2023,” he said, adding that the programme here had run smoothly, thanks to the hard work rendered by the volunteers from Etiqa Sarawak and also from the IAM.

“Previously, this humanitarian programme involved the giveaway of food packs, but in the last few years, we have included school supplies into the contributions,” added Zawahir, who also called upon more corporate bodies to join IAM in doing humanitarian and community work.

After the event at SK Serian, the IAM-Etiqa team proceeded to hold its ‘Jejak Prihatin’ drive at Surau Darul Munwwar of Kampung Bunga Siantan here, where food packs were distributed to 250 underprivileged families from five local villages: Kampung Bunga Siantan, Kampung Bunga Raya, Kampung Hulu Serian, Kampung Hilir Serian and Kampung Munggu Limo.

Each pack comprised essential food items such as rice, sugar, milk, flour, cooking oil, cenned food and biscuits, as well as RM50 in cash.

The recipients were those listed by the relevant authorities as groups under the poverty line comprising poor families including those with single mothers as the sole breadwinners, senior citizens with no caretakers and individuals with special needs, Zawahir pointed out.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Ng said Etiqa’s contributions to IAM represented a part of the group’s annual zakat channelled directly to the welfare and non-profit institutions listed under the ‘Etiqa Corporate Zakat Responsibility Programme’.

“Our Etiqa Corporate Zakat and Syariah Unit has studied and vetted these institutions to ensure that only those eligible would be given the assistance,” he said.