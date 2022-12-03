Mukah couple made homeless after house destroyed in fire

SIBU (Dec 3): A husband-and-wife couple was made homeless after a fire destroyed their wooden stilt house at Kampung Lintang Balingian in Mukah this evening.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre, a distress call was received at 7.40pm of the fire, and a team of firefighters from the Mukah fire station was immediately mobilised to the scene.

“The double storey non-permanent structure was 100 per cent destroyed.

“A team of 15 volunteer firefighters from Balingian, assisted by villagers, have been at the scene carrying out extinguishing work,” it said in a statement.

It said only a husband-wife couple, who managed to escape to safety, lived in the house, and no human casualties were reported from the fire.

Firefighters managed to put the fire under control before it could spread to nearby houses.