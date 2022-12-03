MyDobi – largest self-service laundry shop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): MyDobi has launched its first outlet at Warisan Square here on Saturday, making it the largest self-service laundry shop in Sabah.

Originating from Sarawak, the Sabah outlet has the most laundry machines in Kota Kinabalu, providing machines that can accommodate up to 28 kilograms of clothes.

Users can wash heavy and big items such as hotel linens, comforters, bedsheets, curtains and tablecloths, ready to fold in less than an hour.

It is also the first self-service laundry here to offer cashless payment via the myDobi Connect mobile application.

A user can simply download the application through Google Play or Apple Store, top up the amount and scan a QR code on the machines for payment. They may also pay in cash via tokens.

MyDobi CEO Sheila Sim announced that from 3 to 9 December, users are entitled to a free wash at the outlet through myDobi Connect.

She also said that a second outlet would be opened at Jesselton Mall here.

The laundry shop uses state of the art technology from the United States, allowing a speedy wash time of 25 minutes supplied with free detergent, softener and sanitizer in every wash.

If a user ever runs into any problems at the outlet, they can contact MyDobi’s customer careline which is open 24 hours a day.

The outlet is located on the ground floor of Block C in Warisan Square, viewable from the main road.