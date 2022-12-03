Nancy Shukri’s experience key to role in Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who was appointed as the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development has extensive experience in government administration.

The appointment of the Santubong MP made her the longest-serving female Federal Minister from Sarawak starting from May 2013 as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department until April 2018.

Nancy, 61, also held the position of Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture from March 2020 to this November.

Leading the ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, she highlighted new thinking in the effort to redevelop the tourism industry due to the impact of the pandemic.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Wanita vice chief also led the development and implementation of the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 to strengthen the tourism industry and the Malaysian economy.

She also spearheaded the National Cultural Policy (DAKEN) 2021 which serves as a guide in planning the development of the country’s art, culture and heritage sector.

Nancy was also a legal adviser to North Kuching City Hall from 1992 to 2003.

She holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Ohio University, USA and a Bachelor of Laws with Honours from the University of Hull, United Kingdom.

The former Member of Parliament for Batang Sadong for three terms starting in the 12th general election (GE12) in March 2008, replaced Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who withdrew from contesting in the GE15 in the Santubong Parliamentary seat.

Nancy successfully defended the PBB stronghold on a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket with a majority of 38,681 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan candidate Mohamad Zen Peli and Independent candidate Affendi Jeman. – Bernama