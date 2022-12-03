Newly appointed Miti minister Tengku Zafrul pledges to carry out duties with integrity

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said he will carry out his duties as a senator with trust and integrity.

He said he will also ensure that the voice of the people continues to be heard in the Dewan Negara to ensure the well-being and prosperity for people of all races and religions.

“Today, I have been entrusted with the responsibility of being a Member of the Dewan Negara for the second term. This is a big responsibility, especially when Malaysia needs to continue the momentum of our post-Covid-19 recovery,” he said in his Facebook post today.

The former finance minister was appointed as international trade and industry minister under the administration of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the third prime minister to name him into the Cabinet after Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tengku Zafrul replaces former senior minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He also thanked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party leadership. — Bernama