PBK president fears funds for S’wak will be compromised under new Cabinet

KUCHING (Dec 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be lauded for his efforts for coming up with a team from all the political parties to form the unity government Cabinet, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

He believed the whole team was picked with the mission to clear national debt and to save the nation’s economy first thus leaving all political differences aside.

“However, since the mission is to clear national debts and save the nation’s economy, ‘goodies’ for the state could be compromised. I cannot see Sarawak getting any increment of its annual budget under this Unity Cabinet.

“For all these years, Sarawak normally got less than RM5 billion as its annual budget from the federal government. Without adequate funds, development in Sarawak would be slow. Therefore, Sarawak First will be a far distant or impossible political mission by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government,” he said when asked to comment on the Cabinet announced by Anwar last night.

Voon added it was also unlikely that the Sarawak government could get 50 per cent return of the revenue taken by the federal government as promised by Pakatan Harapan during the 14th General Election.

He pointed out this right to the revenues from Sarawak taken by the federal government as allowed in the Federal Constitution would be compromised.

“The honourable prime minister had hinted on an austerity drive, and it signals to all citizens to tighten their belts and no unnecessary spending.

“In line with this drive, I hope the annual bonus for government servants will be scrapped and the funds be used to help stall holders and unlicensed traders and hawkers to boost street business. Street businesses can help the public enjoy an availability of cheaper goods and food,” he said.