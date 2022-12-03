PCDS 2030 – equity, inclusion of every Sarawakian, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is inclusive to all Sarawakians where equal opportunity and fair distribution of wealth thrive through employment and business opportunities.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hin said this at the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (MPHLG) Excellent Service Award (APC) presentation ceremony at a leading hotel here yesterday.

The state government, he said, is well prepared to meet the post-Covid 19 challenges, and added that his ministry (MPHLG) will continue to be in the forefront in implementing the PCDS Action Plans in order for Sarawak to achieve the status of a modern, developed and high-income state by 2030.

“I urge our ministry and also our agencies to streamline respective strategic plans to include all the thrusts and initiative of the PCDS 2030, and have it updated with the state government,” said Dr Sim, who is the minister in-charge of MPHLG.

He added that the state government is expecting more development projects from the federal government so that Sarawak will not be left behind in terms of development, and also to ensure its interests are protected under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Our development must be on par with those in the Peninsula Malaysia. They (The federal government) must include us in the recent New Urban Agenda, under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government (MHLG) which promotes development of smart cities and communities,” said Dr Sim, who is the minister in-charge of MPHLG.

The transformation of Smart City concept, he believed, will positively affect the way the local authorities conduct their day-to-day requirements of the job.

“As we embrace the latest technology to be more efficient and sustainable, the urban systems are expected to be upgraded to ensure safer and healthier living space.

“Additionally, the communities under our administrative areas will have higher expectations as they become more participative due to improved connectivity,” he said.

On the Local Authority (LA) Serve teams, he said the ministry has seen achievements in the urban areas and is looking forward for the state government to replicate these teams in the major district councils so as to improve service delivery.

“The La Serve teams are an outstanding example of our ever readiness to act as first responders to public complaints and they become ambassadors to our local councils,” he said.

Dr Sim also spoke on the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which is another direction that the ministry is participating in, especially in the area of SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The ministry, he added, has initiated the use of the Malaysian Urban-Rural National Indicators Network (MURNINET) for measuring SDG’s journey.

“Our close rapport with the federal MHLG has also enabled us to participate in the Livable City (Daya Huni) agenda at the national level.

“This effort will contribute to the development of the Sarawak Sustainable Blueprint as announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Malaysian Conservation Conference in March this year.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis at the event announced the inaugural launching of MPHLG periodical bulletin where members of the public will get the latest updates on developments and programmes of the ministry, agencies and local councils.

A total of 320 public service officers from Sarawak Sewerage Services Department (SSD) and Sarawak Housing Corporation as well as 24 local councils’ personnel received the APC Award.

The awarding of APC serves as the government’s appreciation towards the excellent service and discipline of the recipients from the respective ministry, agencies and local councils.

Also present were MPHLG deputy ministers Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Padawan Municipal Council’s chairman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council’s chairman Datuk Peter Minos, SSD director Datu Ir Lau Hieng Ung and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad.