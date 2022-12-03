PKR S’wak Women look forward to solve dilapidated schools issue with new minister

KUCHING (Dec 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak’s Women wing is looking forward to work with newly minted Education Minister Fadhlina Siddiq to solve the dilapidated schools issue in the state.

Its chief Victoria Musa said as of July 2022, the Ministry of Education (KPM) has identified 351 school buildings in Sarawak for the purpose.

She said out of that number, 107 schools are rated 7 in terms of being structurally unsafe by the Public Works Department (JKR) while another 244 schools were rated 6 by the technical department of the District Education Office and the State Education Department.

“I gratefully welcome the appointment of YB Fadhlina Siddiq as Minister of Education as I believe in her ability and credibility to improve the quality of education for Malaysian children.

“Education plays a major role in the economic growth and development of the country. If people do not have access to quality education, their chances of enjoying economic progress will be affected.

“I am confident that the Ministry of Education under the leadership of YB Fadhlina Siqqid is able to solve the gap in education access while resolving the issue of dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak,” she said in a statement.

The appointment of Fadhlina, who is PKR National Women chief as Education Minister was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with the new federal cabinet on Friday night.

The Nibong Tebal MP was one of the eight MPs from PKR included in the cabinet.

In addition to the dilapidated schools issue, Victoria said that PKR Sarawak Women also hopes that the new Minister of Education will find the best approach to solve the problems faced by Sarawak students especially those in rural and interior areas.

“They (the rural students) have to go through a lot, even risking their lives to go to school to get education (due to lack of proper infrastructure and access).

“To YB Fadhlina, always do your best for the people and the country that we love. Let us work together for a better Malaysia,” she said.