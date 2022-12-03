Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases down to 126

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): The number of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah decreased by 47 cases to 126 today.

The number of new cases is in line with the lower positivity rate of 9.05 per cent, said State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

According to him, a total of 1,393 test samples were submitted today compared to 1,542 yesterday.

Only four districts recorded double-digit new infections, namely Kota Kinabalu 40 cases, Penampang 17 cases, Kota Belud 10 cases and Sandakan 10 cases.

Twelve districts did not record any new cases during the past 24 hours.

All the 126 cases are in Category 1 and Category 2.