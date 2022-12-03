Serian police offer traffic summons discounts

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Serian District Police are offering traffic summons discounts in conjunction with the International Remote Control Carnival 2022 which ends tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, the police said the discounts are available at the district headquarters’ traffic investigation and enforcement department between 9am and 3pm.

However, not all traffic summonses are qualified for the discounts.

Jumping the red traffic light, involved in an accident, using the emergency lanes, modified exhaust, overtaking at double lines, overtaking another vehicle in a dangerous manner, non-compoundable offences, offences which are charged in court and those involving lorries are not qualified for the discounts.

Meanwhile, the International Remote Control Carnival 2022 is an event which sees several teams competing in remote control boats, remote control airplanes and remote control crawlers.

There are also stalls selling a variety of food items near the main stage at the Serian Tasik Danu.