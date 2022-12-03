SFSO: Impact from pandemic among factors contributing to shortfalls in 2021 S’wak revenues

KUCHING (Dec 3): Economic slowdown affecting the performances of oil and gas (O&G) companies and other state investments, as well as the adverse impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, were among the reasons behind certain shortfalls in the 2021 Sarawak revenues.

This was said by the State Financial Secretary Office (SFSO) in responding to Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, also the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, who on Thursday (Dec 1) via the local media was seeking explanation over the shortfalls noted in the 2021 state revenue collection.

“The major contributors to Sarawak revenue are mainly royalty on O&G, State Sales Tax, dividend receipts, interest income, royalty on raw water, and land premium,” said the SFSO in a press statement.

“For 2021, the State Revenue Estimates, which were prepared in 2020, stood at RM10.012 billion.

“The key assumptions made in the preparation of the 2021 State Budget were based on the available information and trend forecast on the immediate and near-term outlook of global economic projection and commodities prices.

“The global economy was then expected to recover in 2021, with growth of six per cent projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Malaysian economy was then expected to grow between 6.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2021, while Sarawak economy was expected to grow between six and eight per cent.”

However, the Covid-19 pandemic was more persistent and had plunged most countries into recession, said the SFSO, adding that rapid spread and threat of new variants had increased the level of uncertainty about how quickly the pandemic could be overcome.

“In 2021, we had seen many lockdowns worldwide that restricted global business activities and led to supply disruptions, due to decrease in production in most sectors.

“This was felt by Sarawak, with the drop in production of O&G that, in turn, affected our income from royalty on O&G and State Sales Tax from crude petroleum and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

“With these economic landscape and financial performance, we revised the estimated 2021 state revenue to RM8.365 billion, and let it be known during the Special Session on 2022 State Budget presentation held in October 2021, and stated in the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure Book, 2022,” the SFSO stressed.

“With this revised revenue estimate, the shortfall in revenue collection for 2021 was at RM745 million. It’s not RM2.4 billion as understood by the Honourable Assembly Member for Padungan.”

The shortfall of RM745 million was mainly contributed by State Sales Tax of 59 per cent, dividend receipts of 33 per cent, and interest income of 12 per cent, it added.

Variances in revenue from State Sales Tax were due to lower collection from State Sales Tax on crude petroleum and LNG, lottery, aluminium and tyre.

As for dividend receipts, lower collection was due to the economic slowdown affecting the performances of oil and gas companies and other State investments.

With regard to interest income, low Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) in 2021 at an average of 1.75 per cent per annum had affected earnings from interest income, said SFSO.