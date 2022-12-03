Sibu folk: Five S’wak ministers in Cabinet line-up a good start

SIBU (Dec 3): Having five Sarawakian ministers in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet is a good start for more development in the state and the nation as a whole.

Sibu Municipal Council councillor Jimmy De Rozario said this when asked on the new cabinet line-up unveiled by Anwar last night.

“Sarawak has a number of ministers with calibre that adds advantage to the ministerial posts and this appointment is indeed a good start,” he said.

“I hope this new cabinet line-up can work together in facing recession next year, where cost of living is expected to rise. This is a good opportunity for the ministers to work together for the sake of the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile an entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii noted that Malaysia has finally formed its Cabinet ending days of speculation on the composition.

He said the announcement on the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) posts came as no surprise and like he had predicted when Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were named for the posts.

“Although the distribution of cabinet members amongst the major component parties namely, Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak(GPS) appeared to be reasonably fair, one has to wait for each of the minister’s performance before we can assess how good the line-up is or if they meet the people’s expectation.

“Whatever it is, let us hope that the new government is one that has the interests of all people as its main concern,” Hii said.

Youth activist Abdul Taib Rosli was glad that Fadillah was appointed for the DPM post due to his vast political experience and the trust entrusted by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on him to become GPS chief whip.

“In addition to being DPM, he is also given the Plantation and Commodities Minister’s portfolio, which is interesting because it is in line with the policy of the Sarawak government to transform and develop the state as the agriculture hub,” he said.

“Sarawak can therefore welcome investors and be well-developed with having large plantations and agricultural products,” he said and congratulated the five Sarawakian ministers on their appointment.