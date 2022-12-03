Stability still a keyword in talking about M’sia’s first unity government, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Dec 3): Stability remains a key word in the conversation about the country’s first unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) man Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok said with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) having a significant representation in the new federal cabinet, Sarawakians would want stability in the federal government to ensure that all works could be done to ‘grow the state’.

He also acknowledged that for the first time, a Sarawakian had been made Deputy Prime Minister (DPM).

“GPS has a DPM and four full ministers in the new federal cabinet, and all Sarawakians want to wish them all the best in running our country amidst this challenging period – the world economy going through a tough time with the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation, China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, and supply chain disruptions, which are affecting all major power countries’ economic growth,” the SUPP Stakan branch chairman said in a statement.

Anwar unveiled the new federal cabinet late Friday; for now, it consists of only 28 members holding ministerial portfolios.

The cabinet members from Sarawak are DPM Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the Petra Jaya MP who also oversees Plantation and Commodities Ministry; Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Works Ministry); Santubong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Women, Family and Community Development Ministry); Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Tourism Ministry); and Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (National Unity).

Sim said looking from the perspective of the nation’s unity government, the new federal cabinet signified representation from various political parties.

In this regard, he lauded Anwar’s efforts that highlighted his commitment to upholding good governance, zero-corruption and no racism, and at the same time, moving towards economic recovery.

However, when asked if he thought Anwar had set up ‘the best federal cabinet’ to ‘keep all his partners in the unity government happy’, Sim said this had yet to be seen.

“Has the new PM selected cabinet members who represent a balance between keeping him in power and moving our country forward in terms of increasing income (and) distribution of wealth throughout Malaysia?

“We shall wait for at least 100 days, or even a year, before the people can pass their judgement,” said Sim.