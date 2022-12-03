‘Steps to Independence’ — Behind the scenes

SINCE I was first involved in the filmmaking industry in 1987, I’ve been behind the camera and therefore, been away from the ‘Lights, Sound, Action!’ part of it all.

This all changed last week when an old friend in the industry, Rob Nevis of Rack Focus Films, had pulled me in to appear in front of his production for TV Sarawak (TVS) called ‘Steps to Independence’, a high-definition travelogue series in 13 parts, each running 25 minutes.

Very popular Sarawak-born actor and TV personality Tony Eusoff hosts and narrates the limited-series, set out to trace locations and people who have experienced and witnessed events leading up to Sarawak’s independence in July 1963, and the subsequent formation of Malaysia comprising Sarawak, North Borneo (Sabah), Malaya and Singapore.

The series’ objective is to bring back memories through present time, with Tony travelling through locations from Lundu to Tebedu to many parts of Kuching to relive and recollect with the locals on the events that happened almost 60 years ago.

Rack Focus had, in 2018, produced the ‘Road to Nationhood’ (Sarawak Reclaimed Part 1 and 2) for the History Channel – that was a two-part special also shown over Astro in October that year.

My role in this new series, which will enhance and be a sequel of the earlier documentaries, was to talk about my eldest uncle, the late Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui who was a key figure in the early days of Sarawak’s fight for independence, and especially for the part that he had played in founding the state’s very first political party, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) together with compatriots Tan Sri Stephen Yong, Chan Siaw Hee, Yeo Cheng Hoe, Song Thian Cheok, Wan Mohdzar, Abang Dris, Charles Linang, Jonathan Bangau, Francis Tan, Pemancha Salau, Khoo Peng Loong ,Ee Ghim Yam and many others.

Prior to the actual shooting of my segment with the host, I had already arranged for the main location which was to be the headquarters of the SUPP at Jalan Ong Kee Hui in Kuching, and the appropriate permits were obtained.

I must also personally thank the President of SUPP, Dato Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and his PA Judy, for granting us access to the headquarters of the party and its many historical archival photos.

We had spent a fruitful afternoon there.

It was my first time meeting Tony, an extremely suave, handsome, affable and multi-talented person whose early childhood background was rooted in rural Sarawak – he was born on April 3, 1977 in Siburan, some 17 miles from Kuching.

In 2004, he made his acting debut in the Malay movie ‘Di Ambang Misteri’; in 2013, he played the role of the famous P. Ramlee in the theatre production of ‘P. Ramlee – The Musical’.

He was also one of the actors of the very popular ‘Ola Bola – the Musical’ on stage in 2019.

He is a very prolific and successful actor with many credits in film, television and on stage to his name.

There’s no airs with Tony – we became instant friends and I had felt totally at ease with him interviewing me for more than three hours solid that hot sunny afternoon, last Tuesday.

It also helped that he had once appeared with my cousin-in-law Rose Bennet in a television series shot at Sarawak Cultural Village.

Small world, indeed!

We started the interview at the outdoor ‘Lamin’ of the Telang Usan Hotel where the talent and crew were staying during their time in Kuching. The subject was about my relationship and my early memories of my uncle Kee Hui and how he had been motivated to take the then extremely risky steps towards the setting up of Sarawak’s very first political party – the SUPP.

We had dwelled on my family background, on how the first Ong, Ewe Hai, had first landed in Kuching from Singapore (prior to that, from Baijiao, Xiamen in China) in the 1830s just before the arrival of James Brooke in 1841.

He (Ewe Hai) was just 16 and had wanted to make his own way and get into business by deciding on venturing into the new frontier and the unknown of Borneo at the time.

After the introduction into the Ong family history, I had then driven Tony to see where it had all started for Kee Hui; although the original SUPP wooden office building had long been demolished, we could go and see the present premises that had been built over it.

Previously known as Central Road, the state government had many years back renamed it after its most famous occupant – today, it is called Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui.

I mentioned too to Tony that there are six public roads/streets named after my family over five generations in Kuching – (Ong) Ewe Hai Street, Ong Tiang Swee Road, Ong Kwan Hin Road, Ong Hup Leong Road, Ong Siew Eng Road, and Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui Road.

I am the fifth generation and we are now at our eighth generation of the Ong family.

We have also had many inter-racial marriages and family members of all faiths spread out throughout Sarawak.

During the time the film crew spent at the SUPP headquarters, Tony and I had talked about the other founding members and the early days of SUPP. I had also shared with Tony my favourite memories of my uncle Kee Hui; when I had started to edit his first book ‘Footprints in Sarawak’, his many highs and lows in a long career in politics lasting from 1957 to 1982; his many interests and hobbies; and his immense popularity with the masses.

I remember him most for his words, and the most famous quote attributed to him was this:

“We may soon pass away, but our children and grandchildren would perhaps ask us to account why at that time – 1963 – did we make such a decision. I do feel that if we really want to be free, and independent, there is no reason why we must join up with another country which is already independent. It is nothing but an integration of the country into the Federation of Malaya… I say the British Government has let us down, and have in fact handed us over to Malaya.”

As since been shown to us by historical events thereafter, how true those words have become.

During their shoot here, the producers had also interviewed among others – Jason Brooke, the Ningkan family members, and many others whose family members were involved in this road to independence in the 1950s and 1960s.

Unlike so many of the previous documentary film shoots that I was involved in directly, it was rather amazing and somewhat strange to find that on this film shoot and with everything having gone digital these days, there was a very minimal amount of camera, lighting and sound equipment – which also translated to having just a bare skeleton film crew of just the producer, the director, a camera man, a sound guy and of course, the host.

There were a couple of PAs for continuity and a gofer, but that was about it.

Basically you could fit everyone into a ‘picture vehicle’ and an eight-seater coach!

Moviemakers these days should try and experience the whole hassle of moving a film crew on location, from one film set to another, in the old days (not so long ago, as recently as the 2000s) when a change of set had meant a major operation lasting an entire day or two.

Nowadays, you just have to shout out – ‘next location please’ – and all the crew and talent would jump into their transport and be on the next set before ‘American Pie’ finished playing on the car hi-fi (oops I meant your headset on Spotify!).

To try and get some feel and atmosphere of that sort of experience while shooting on location on real film, an enthusiastic film addict or historian might like to search out for a handful of really great behind-the-scenes feature-length movies like the making of ‘Apocalypse Now’ in the Philippines in 1979 (Hearts of Darkness – A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse 1991) and perhaps watch on Netflix how ‘The Godfather’ was made – ‘The Offer’, a 10-part mini-series released in April this year.

Great stuff both!

At the end of our shoot with Tony, I felt really humbled and somewhat honoured to have been entrusted to share my relationship, my thoughts and opinions on film, for the record and for posterity what I felt had led my dear uncle Kee Hui down that path towards the movement for an independent Sarawak – so many years ago, sometime in 1959.

My gratitude and thanks to Rob and to Tony for providing that gateway, platform and opportunity – I cannot wait to see their finished product some months down the road when it hits our small screens.