SUPP Kapit branch chairman lauds inclusion of 4 Sarawakian MPs in Cabinet line-up

KAPIT (Dec 3): The inclusion of four Sarawakian MPs in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet line-up, including one Deputy Prime Minister, is very welcomed, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kapit branch chairman Ling Thian Ing.

He said that this was expected by the state government and now, the federal government can begin the new administration.

“I hope to see a new era of efficient governance that is free from corrupted malpractices which resulted in losses of billions of Ringgits for the country.

“I congratulate these four MPs for their appointment as full ministers in Anwar’s unity government and I hope they safeguard the interests of Sarawak, especially the autonomy enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Ling said judging from the list of MPs recommended by the unity government’s component parties, Anwar picked the best choices to fill up the ministerial posts.

“The main point here is that the Cabinet must function efficiently to remove unnecessary red tape and unite the country through a stable government. They must be able to bring down the high rate of inflation and address the ever-increasing costs of living as well as attract foreign investment while creating career opportunities (for Malaysians),” he said.

Ling added what concerns the public is the challenge faced by Anwar as on Dec 19, he will need to gain the vote of confidence from MPs.