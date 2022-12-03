S’wak PKR confident new govt can revive country’s economy

MIRI (Dec 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is confident that the newly announced Cabinet line-up under the unity government will drive the country towards recovery and development in many areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its chairman Roland Engan in a statement today said that Sarawak, for instance, would benefit from the unity government especially on economic empowerment.

“Among the benefits include immediate completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, repair on dilapidated schools, construction of new roads in rural Sarawak as well as sustainable economic empowerment for the marginalised group,” he said.

While PKR Sarawak welcomed the new cabinet line-up, Roland said the party also acknowledged some of the criticism towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the appointment of a few individuals in his cabinet.

He said the people in general must understand that the newly formed federal government is a unity government set up for the sake of the people and the country.

“The 10th Prime Minister is the PM for all Malaysians and for all political parties,” he said.

He thus called on all parties in the unity government to work together to ensure that those at grassroots level can benefit from such cooperation.