Tiong: New cabinet formation ends politicking, focus on country rebuild

KUCHING (Dec 3): Newly-minted Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hopes the formation of the new cabinet will put a stop to the endless politicking in the country.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said it is now time to move forward and rebuild the country instead of politicking which only brings more harm in this challenging economic situation.

“What is most important at the moment is to rebuild Malaysia, help the people, stimulate economic growth and continue what has been delayed for the betterment of the people and the country,” he said in a statement today.

It was issued after Tiong was sworn in as a cabinet minister under the Pakatan Harapan-led federal unity government before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

It was also the first time that the six-term Bintulu MP was given a full ministerial post.

He was previously Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to East Asia from 2014 to 2018 and as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to China from 2020 to Nov 2022.

Following his appointment, Tiong expressed gratitude for the King’s wisdom that has led to the establishment of a unity government.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the trust given to him in spearheading the Ministry of Tourism.

“I will shoulder this responsibility to the best of my ability for the sake of the people and the country.

“At the same time, I hope the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia, the agencies under it, as well as industry players and stakeholders can help me implement all the ministry’s policies to develop a competitive and sustainable tourism and cultural sector for the socio-economic development of the country,” he added.

Tiong also congratulated his fellow cabinet members who have just been sworn in.

“This is no easy task, especially when Malaysia and the world are facing economic challenges.

“I and the members of the unity government cabinet under the leadership of YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will work hard in carrying out duties,” he said.