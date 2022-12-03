Unity govt cabinet ministers determined to carry out their duties well

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): Ministers in the Unity Government Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have expressed their determination to carry out their duties and responsibilities to the utmost of their abilities.

Besides focusing on improving ministry policies, the newly elected ministers promised to resolve problems faced by Malaysians under the jurisdiction of their ministries.

Speaking to Bernama after the swearing-in ceremony in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said efforts to resolve the protests by contract doctors will be her main agenda in line with the promises outlined in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15).

“Of course we will pay attention to matters we often hear about previously, in terms of healthcare infrastructure and services,” she said, adding that she wanted to put her experience as a medical practitioner to good use and ensure that the health of Malaysians were at the best levels especially as Malaysia is still facing challenges during this Covid-19 transition period.

Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who has been appointed to the Cabinet for the first time, is also the first woman appointed as Health Minister.

Fellow Cabinet newcomer, Education Minister Fadlina Sidek aims to establish an advisors’ committee to identify and tackle major issues at the ministry, in addition to rearranging planning to improve the country’s education system.

“I will listen to all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and students, as I am an Education Minsiter for all,” she said, adding that her experience as a social activist and lawyer would be very useful in this respect.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh meanwhile wants to empower youth capabilities, drive athlete excellence and ensure sports professionals can perform and carry out their duties without political intervention to create a more competitive industry.

Former Perak Besar Perak, Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, who has just been appointed Foreign Minister, said that his main agenda was to strengthen the country’s foreign policy and lift Malaysia’s name to greater heights internationally by translating the idealism of foreign policies brought by the prime minister.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad shared that he wanted to focus on implementing more sustainable development initiatives and environmental conservation to reduce the impact of extreme climate change, including flash floods and landslides.

Returning to helm the Transport Ministry again, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said he aims to tackle several important issues requiring immediate attention, including improving the transport system services, especially the Light Rail Transit (LRT) service in the Klang Valley.

For Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli, he plans to focus on efforts that will stablise the country within these two weeks, before focusing fully to initiatives that can drive and build the country’s economy.

“On my side, the challenge and main focus is how we can place the direction of the country’s economy on the right track of raising the incomes of Malaysians,” he said, voicing his optimism that the Cabinet would be capable of leading the country forward harmoniously.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, yesterday announced the Unity Government Cabinet lineup, and that he would be having a special meeting with the ministers this Monday to discuss new rules in the administration and financial management guidelines. – Bernama