Youths on high-powered bike hurt after crash near Betong

KUCHING (Dec 3): A high-powered motorcycle burst in flames after it was involved in an accident with a pick-up truck near Simpang Layar, Jalan Betong – Saratok around 3.40pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said both the rider and his pillion aged 18 and 23 years-old respectively, who sustained bodily injuries, were given first-aid by the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) at the scene.

Both were later sent to the Betong Hospital for further medical treatment.

At the scene, firefighters from the Betong Bomba station had to use water from their fire truck tank to extinguish the fire engulfing the motorcycle.

Inside the pick-up truck were two men who did not suffer from any physical injuries.

After ensuring that the area is safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 4.40pm.