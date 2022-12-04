Abg Jo: S’wak proposes trust fund for federal-funded devt, PM agrees in principle

KUCHING (Dec 4): A trust fund for the purpose of developing Sarawak has been proposed to the federal government, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that any funds to develop Sarawak from the federal government will be placed into the fund.

“This means that if Sarawak has RM4 billion in development from the federal government, for example, then the RM4 billion will be placed in a single trust fund in Sarawak.

“This suggestion is a new approach in administration between the central and state government too,” he told the media during a press conference today.

Abang Johari also revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed in principle that federal funds for Sarawak’s development will be reviewed.

“If it can be implemented, and if it can be determined in Sarawak, it (the trust fund) should be under the Ministry of Finance. This is a relatively new approach but the framework will be determined by a committee between the Ministry of Finance and also the prime minister himself,” he said.

During the press conference, Abang Johari also thanked Anwar for appointing five Sarawakian MPs as ministers, including one as deputy prime minister.

“This shows the concern of the federal government regarding the political development of the entire country.

“We now have five ministers from Sarawak and two from Sabah – this shows the concern of the new federal government,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, Abang Johari officiated the Sarawak Badminton Association’s (SBA) new hall today and also present were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and SBA president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.