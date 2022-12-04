Adnan Yaakob receives Bachelor of Law degree at 72

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): A passion for knowledge had inspired former Pahang Menteri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob to complete his Bachelor of Law degree at the age of 72.

Adnan, the 14th Menteri Besar of Pahang, who was among the 414 graduates who received their scroll at the 38th International Islamic University (UIAM) Convocation, was also awarded the Rector’s List for excelling with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.62.

Sharing his academic journey, Adnan said that although he already had a Bachelor’s Degree in Literature from the University of Malaya in 1984, he was determined to continue pursuing knowledge in the field of law.

“Many people asked me why I continued to study, actually since childhood I had always loved seeking knowledge. That is why even though I have a bachelor’s degree in literature, I am still interested in furthering my studies.

“In fact, I studied law here in 1984 and I was in the second group of this major. However, I didn’t complete the course as I was called to contest the election in 1986,” he told reporters at the Main Hall of the Cultural Centre in IIUM near here, today.

Adnan, who served as Menteri Besar of Pahang from 1999 to 2018, said he likes to be surrounded by his friends when he was studying.

“I find learning is easy at my age. I prefer to be surrounded by friends. When they come over for coffee, that’s when I start learning because it’s a more convenient and faster way for me. Many people wonder why I can’t study when I don’t have friends around,” he said.

Adnan successfully completed his studies after three semesters of learning online while the rest was face-to-face in special classes with lecturers.

“I was given a special place to hold learning sessions with lecturers. However, I managed to get to know other classmates online. Most are younger than me and call me ‘Pak Long’, ‘Atok’ and so on,” he joked.

When asked if he has any plans to go into the legal field after this, he said: “I plan to do so, I will most likely do ‘chambering’ in Kuantan, God willing.”

“But, I have to see as there might be a certain offer to get involved in a certain field,” he said.

Adnan joined politics in 1969 and held various positions including Umno Bentong Youth chief and Umno Bentong chief in 1987 before he was appointed Menteri Besar of Pahang on May 25, 1999.

He was the longest-serving Menteri Besar of Pahang, having served for 19 years before relinquishing that post after the 14th General Election in 2018. — Bernama