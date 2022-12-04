Another six winners for EOYS 2022

SARAWAK continues its tradition of celebrating the best of the best in the business scene via its Entrepreneurs of the Year 2022 (EOYS 2022) Award, celebrating six new winners this year.

This was held in conjunction with the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) 70th Anniversary.

The awards, organised by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment, together with SCCI and Ernst and Young (EY) since 2004, has grown in prestige over these years.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the businessfolk of Sarawak are key players in realising the state’s vision to be a developed economy with high income by 2030.

“I am glad to see so many businessmen and businesswomen here tonight after a lapse of three years as a result of pandemic,” he said in his address.

“The Sarawak state government maintains its commitment to creating an ideal climate for investment through business-friendly policies and initiatives to shore-up the confidence of local and foreign investors.

“In order to achieve a high income and advanced state by 2030, we will need to achieve an economic growth rate of between six to eight per cent annually to double the size of our economy to RM282 billion by 2030.”

Banking on Sarawak’s economic performance in 2022 with a growth estimated at 5.5 to 6.5 per cent, Abang Johari said this target was within reach. He added that the size of Sarawak’s external trade has grown from RM91.1 billion in 2019 to RM141.2 billion in 2020.

“Our state revenue for 2022 is estimated at RM10.159 billion, the biggest so far in Sarawak’s economic history,” he continued. “The state will continue to register increase in revenue which is estimated at RM11.035 for next year.

“The focus will be on lifting existing productivity levels significantly and sustainably across all sectors of the economy through the adoption of digital technology, data and innovation.

“While we have introduced many initiatives to spearhead new directions for the economy, the private sector must also be fully engaged in driving the growth of the Sarawak economy.

“The key to realising Sarawak as a developed economy by 2030 is the involvement of Sarawak businesses in investing in projects in Sarawak. The government will step up efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and investment among Sarawakians who are keen to develop and implement their projects.

“In this vein, the Chamber plays a pivotal role in coordinating the relationship between the business community and the state government, as we work together in making Sarawak a developed state by 2030.”

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of International Trade and Investment, said Sarawak has always been among the top investment destinations in Malaysia for manufacturing projects.

“Sarawak has attracted a total investment for manufacturing projects worth RM23.17 billion for 2020 and 2021,” he said in his speech.

“The government has implemented various initiatives, financial and non-financial assistances, to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

“In order for us to achieve a high-income economy, Sarawak Government has implemented the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.”

Thus, the minister called on the private sector to heed the call and play their part towards the PCDS 2030.

“The private sector must play your part to help us realise achieving our vision,” he enthused. “You must continuously keep yourselves abreast with the latest economic developments as well as adopt IR4.0 in order to remain competitive.

“As I have mentioned in many occasions, the role of the government is to create a conducive environment that can facilitate businesses to grow and prosper, but the private sector as the engine of growth must be proactive to grab the opportunities made available by the government.”

Awang Tengah cited small and medium enterprises being the backbone of the nation’s economy.

In Malaysia, they make up 97 per cent of the total business establishments and have contributed significantly towards the economic growth of the nation.

“The situation is similar in Sarawak.

“Behind these achievements are the hard work and the long hours that these entrepreneurs have put in to ensure their businesses grow.

“The EOYS is to recognise the successes of these entrepreneurs as cream of the crop in their respective fields and contributions to corporate social responsibilities.”

Datuk Chris Chung Soon Nam

Master Entrepreneur – TSG Group Sdn Bhd

Representing Sarawak Chamber of Commerce & Industry

FROM a humble background, Chung’ vision is to build and grow a Sarawak–based company that can eventually become a global brand for the betterment of Sarawakians.

Chung is involved in infrastructure, property development, oil palm plantation, R.T Paulownia sustainability and future economy projects focusing on FEDS (Foodtech, Environment, Data and Space). Since 1998, he has founded Titanium Group, Saradise Group, Grand Olie Sdn Bhd, TSG Green Sdn Bhd and DesignFutures Venture Pte Ltd (Singapore).

In 2022, Chung consolidated his business ventures into the TSG Group, which is a result of his many personal traits: possessing an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, passion and with inspiration to be impact-oriented and sustainability-driven.

The concept is to present one unified group with the purpose of showcasing Sarawak not just as a land of resources but also as a place for ideas, innovation and impact. Chung believes that by doing so, it will help change the perception of people about Sarawak as a place for the future too.

TSG Group is the first to set up a tissue culture lab in Sarawak to rapidly mass produce identical clone of RT-Paulownia (FutureTrees) through a bioprocess of micropropagation. This tree can achieve the highest carbon capture in the world, help fight climate change, become a new economic stream for Sarawak and help raise the incomes of rural communities.

TSG Group is also adopting the Sarawakian method for holistic township development at Saradise. It is committed to build a well-landscaped and integrated living environment with a difference to showcase the best of Sarawak’s identity and innovation to the world, through its lifestyle brands in property and hospitality, while promoting an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle.

In 2022, Saradise Edge won the SHEDA Outstanding Award for Commercial Development. The Merit Award for Shopoffices (Commercial) and Prominent Developers in Sarawak Award were conferred in 2018.

Through FutureTrees, TSG Group aims to promote the utilisation of sustainable timber and wood material in various industries in Malaysia.

By consistently engaging relevant industries and bodies to incorporate more products from sustainable sources and engineered wood made from Paulownia trees to increase the indexing of sustainable materials in their property and commercial development.

Chung plans to further develop Saradise Kuching, the integrated lifestyle township as the desired destination for Kuchingites for lifestyle activities and to become the new heartbeat of Kuching in terms of identity and innovation.

Chung advocates good corporate governance in creating a conducive corporate environment in which the management team is able to operate optimally in achieving the shared vision and business goals across all entities within the TSG Group.

Datuk Seri Dr Tay Chin Kin

Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award 2022 – ABM Fujiya Berhad

UNDER the helm and leadership of Tay, ABM Fujiya Bhd (ABM Fujiya) has expanded and grown from one to five plants. Given that his acumen and opportunities are numerous, business associates encouraged him to venture into the more attractive West Malaysia market, where better facilities, ports and technology are available.

In spite of this, Tay remained confident in the Sarawak state government and leadership; so, he further invested and expanded his business in the state.

ABM was incorporated in Malaysia on September 16, 2003, as a public limited company under the name of ABM Fujiya Bhd. ABM Fujiya is an investment holding company, whilst its subsidiary companies, Amalgamated Batteries Manufacturing (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (ABM), Amalgamated Batteries Corporation Sdn Bhd, Amalgamated Batteries Marketing (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Auto Industries Batteries (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, are involved in the manufacturing, sale and retailing of automotive batteries and battery-related products and lubricants.

As a subsidiary of ABM Fujiya, ABM was established in 1971 to primarily manufacture complete units of automotive batteries in various sizes ranging from seven-plate batteries to 33-plate batteries which cater to a wide range of Malaysian, Japanese, Korean and European- made vehicles.

These vehicles range from small passenger cars to buses and trucks. The company’s operations, which started from a humble workshop, have grown from strength to strength over the years.

In 2019, FUYA ENERGY – a subsidiary under ABM – was established. Partnering with Company from China, FUYA ENERGY is one of the biggest batteries manufacturers in Asean.

In the coming years, the group aims to further expand and increase production with focus to improve and upgrade the product quality and reliability, while remaining competitive to maintain maximum customer satisfaction.

ABM has broadened and improved the design for its range of products and components in terms of battery terminals, battery layouts, and hold-down arrangement and features.

With all these improvements, the products from ABM are more compatible and suitable for use in more motor vehicles in the market.

In addition, the company has also engaged and hired the services of specialists and experts to manufacture products of various specifications and sizes to cater and meet customers’ requirements.

Through the various innovations, ABM has been accorded several awards and recognitions over the years. This includes the Super Excellent Brand Award, Outstanding Business Awards, and Best Brands Blue Chip Award.

Currently, ABM operates four plants with a total production capacity of approximately 1.6 million batteries per annum. In addition, ABM’s export market has been growing as the company’s products can be found in over 50 countries worldwide.

With the high volume of production, ABM has created jobs for the local community and contributed to the state’s GDP through the export of products.

Over the past 47 years, the ABM Group has invested in high-tech and automatic plants and machineries to equip itself to ramp up manufacturing and production.

Datuk Bobby Ting Sie Ching

Master Entrepreneur – Elica Sdn Bhd representing Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association

TING graduated from the University of Technology Sydney, Australia with a Bachelor of Business majoring in Management & International Business, and a Master of Business Administration.

As an entrepreneur who always strives to scale new heights, Ting sets himself as an excellent example to his teams at Elica and Hydro-Icon. Aside from innovation to gain a competitive edge, Ting also stresses the essential of having the right human capital in his companies – staff members are the most prized asset for growing businesses.

In 2012, he took over Elica Sdn Bhd, a property development company, and assumed the role of managing director. Ting is committed to launching high-quality projects, with end products his customers can be proud of.

He believes in investing in the latest building techniques and technologies to attain the highest operating efficiency, while offering customers best value for money. This philosophy was showcased in Elica’s award-winning maiden project, The Republic, on Jalan Kempas; and Liberty Grove at Kota Sentosa, both in Kuching. Moreover, the company has over 1,400 residential housing units in its pipeline.

Since the MCO, most property developers have realised the importance of safety and health measures for all employees, tenants, and other end users of space. As such, Elica has shifted its focus from solely selling real estates to designing properties that can mitigate the harmful effects of a pandemic.

For example, Elica has revised the planning and design of the properties’ common areas and space utilisation by increasing the flow of air via natural ventilation, and separating public spaces from residences. Elica has also diversified into the medical-related industries to join the battle against infectious diseases.

In keeping up with technological advancement and changes in the environment, Elica has invested in digital sales and leasing processes. The company has developed a 3D virtual tour software package, through which the sales team can conduct virtual open houses and shows.

Other investments in digitalisation include augmented and virtual reality, omnichannel, and personalised sales. With all these digital platforms, customers have the ease of exploring different types of accommodations, and find a space just right for them.

Dennis Chin Ching Chung

Master Entrepreneur – Bormal Engineering Sdn Bhd representing Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce & Industry

CHIN is the founding director of several companies, notably Perunding Teknikal, and Bormal Engineering Sdn Bhd. Both are successful and dynamic businesses built from scratch, and major contributors to the state’s building and infrastructure industry for over four decades.

Upon graduating with honours in Electrical Engineering from the University of Canterbury in 1973, Chin embarked on his engineering career at Central Canterbury Electricity Board, Sarawak Electricity Supply Corporation (SESCO), and then Shell Malaysia. In total, he garnered eight years of experience before realising his ambitions to set up his own consultancy firm.

Perunding Teknikal is one of the oldest pioneering Mechanical and Electrical engineering consultancies in Kuching. It is responsible for providing mechanical and electrical solutions for numerous landmark projects throughout Sarawak, including Wisma Sanyan, Menara Sarawak Energy, University of Technology Sarawak, Sarawak State Library, Pullman Hotel and the Spring Shopping Mall.

In 1985, Chin founded Bormal Engineering Sdn Bhd, an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contracting company, which capitalises on the increasing need for power engineering infrastructure in the state.

Bormal Engineering Sdn Bhd was established in 1985 to carry out electrical, mechanical and civil engineering works. Since its establishment, the company has been awarded various projects by the private commercial sector as well as governmental organisations, such as the Sarawak Electricity Supply Corporation, Sabah Electricity Board, and the Ministry of Rural Development of Malaysia. The company’s active involvement in undertaking electrical contract works throughout the states of Sarawak and Sabah can be broadly categorised into Rural Electrification Schemes, Transmission Lines Erection and Maintenance, Substations, Transformers, Distribution System and Building Construction and Civil Works.

Over the company’s 37-year history, the company has undertaken a gamut of projects including civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering works, but primarily specialises in the power industry projects such as Extra High Voltage (EHV) Substation Systems up to 275 kV, Medium Voltage Substations (33 kV), rural electrification scheme (RES) projects, power distribution networks, SARES solar power projects as well as transmission line projects.

A milestone for the company was the construction and commissioning of the Samalaju 275/132/33 kV Substation, which is currently the largest EHV substation in Sarawak.

Lesley Luyoh Akah

Master Entrepreneur – Aspajati Sdn Bhd representing Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak

LESLEY is a Kayan from the town of Belaga. He graduated from UiTM (University Technology Mara) with a Bachelor degree in Business Studies (ADBS) in 1989. Subsequently, he obtained a chartered degree in Insurance – ACII (Association of Charted Insurance Institute) of United Kingdom, in 1992.

Lesley’s experience in oil and gas, gained while working with Edward and Sons Group of Companies, came in handy when he realised that Petronas supports Bumiputras in businesses. Without much hesitation, he established Aspajati Sdn Bhd on May 16, 2002.

His objective of the company was simple and clear: register Aspajati with Petronas as a supplier of industrial products to the oil and gas industry in Malaysia.

Initially, the company focused on supplying gaskets, which were a frequently sought-after item for plant maintenance as well as shutdown service and repair.

Lesley’s most daunting task was registering the company with Petronas. This is because Petronas has a mandatory requirement: an applying company must have a product principal (dealer or manufacturer) with whom it can partner and collaborate before the registration can be approved.

With the assistance of the Japanese Embassy and business associates, Aspajati was introduced to Nichias Corporation of Japan- a gasket manufacturer.

Nichias became Aspajati’s principal partner in supplying or servicing gaskets and other related sealing products in Malaysia.

With backing from Nichias Corporation, Aspajati was able to address funding matters by adopting the ‘back-to-back financial agreement’.

What the arrangement means is this: when a client orders gasket or any related products, Nichias will supply and deliver them to the client. No payment is made to Nichias until Aspajati is paid by the client (typically after 30 days). This mode of business transaction is still in practice today.

In the beginning, Aspajati supplied finished products to the clients. It was discovered later that some products can be fabricated and manufactured in Bintulu. For this purpose, Aspajati developed its own manual gasket cutting machines capable of cutting all soft gaskets.

In addition, Aspajati also fashioned its own cutting blades to cut small tiny stainless-steel wires which are embedded in graphite sheet gaskets. This innovative approach raised the overall competitiveness of products and business operations: higher quality, faster delivery, and lower prices.

Aspajati is cognisant that joints in plants and machineries are the weakest points, and gaskets, flanges, bolt and nuts are used with correct tightening to achieve Mechanical Joint Integrity.

In light of this understanding, the company added the said products and services to its license for Mechanical Joint Integrity Service. In addition, Aspajati provides other services, including site measurements, investigation and installation of products during maintenance and shutdown, as well as solutions to leak joints.

Aspajati’s vision is to be the preferred business partner in material supplies and specialist services for the total sealing solution to the oil and gas industry.

To realise this dream, Aspajati partnered with global specialists to address Mechanical Joint Integrity issues and collaborated with ECITB-UK (Engineering Construction, Industry, Training Board) to conduct training in Bintulu.

Aspajati also invested in the latest computerised gasket cutting machines to ensure long-term business sustainability and monthly job training for its staff members.

Mejar Datuk Ling Kiong Hua

Master Entrepreneur – Sing Kiong Hong Dockyard Sdn Bhd

LING has been an entrepreneur since his young age, and possesses under his belt over 30 years of working experience in running businesses related to shipping and marine industries. Mejar is a businessman with a vision and has a knack for diversifying and expanding businesses.

Sing Kiong Hong Dockyard Sdn Bhd owns a shipyard which has been managed by Ling. The shipyard is a member of Sibu Shipyards Association. Its operation has added synergistic effects to the group.

The company builds various types of vessels, some of which are customised for specific purposes. Applying the latest and advanced technologies, vessels made in this shipyard are fuel-efficient, powerful and structurally strong for multi-purpose usages. Most of the vessels churned out from this shipyard are used in the oil and gas industry.

The shipyard has its own technical team to take charge of the design and construction of new ships as well as providing quality assurance. Workers from this shipyard are Bureau-Veritas certified, meaning they are competent enough to produce end products that will meet the clients’ needs.

The shipyard contributes to the economy in the form of foreign earnings, as the company sells vessels to a number of international entities. The construction and repairing of vessels benefit many industrial establishments, such as suppliers of metal plates, electrical equipment, paints, furniture and hardware.

As a part of CSR, the shipyard under Ling’s leadership has been providing on-the-job training for the locals, who have become skilled seamen in a short time. So far, not less than 500 of them have been absorbed into many of his associated companies that operate vessels.

He is also the advisor of KRT (Rukun Tetangga Seduan), which is active in various community programmes.

Businesses in all sectors are subjected to the up and down cycles due to external economic factors and globalisation. Mejar’s business is no exception, but it has come out from the hard times, especially the recent pandemic and grew stronger.

Over the years, more and more advanced equipment and machineries have been installed at the shipyard. Recently, the company purchased and installed an auto steel plate cutter, to keep up with the latest shipbuilding technology to stay competitive in the market.