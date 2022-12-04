Bung told to ask his boss why Sabah marginalised

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah should raise the issue of non-representation in the federal government with the party’s central leadership, said Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin.

“Bung Moktar said Sabah was marginalised, partly this is true if you look at the ratio but for the BN Sabah quota, he should ask his boss because that should be under BN.

“In case there is any marginalization, it is within BN, did the leaders submit the names of its Sabahan MPs to be in the cabinet? Other parties have their respective ‘wish list’. So how did the BN list end up going according to hierarchy without considering the weightage of BN Sabah?” asked Chan who is DAP central committee member.

Chan who was met prior to flagging off the ‘Jom! Malaysia-China 2022 Run’ at Padang Merdeka on Sunday, said this when asked to comment on BN Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s statement on Saturday.

Bung Moktar opined that Sabah is under-represented in the Federal Cabinet under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Deputy Chief minister claimed that the two ministerial posts in the federal cabinet minister were not reflective of the support given to the unity government by Sabah MPs.

Anwar had announced on Friday night incoming Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali were appointed into his Cabinet as the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) respectively.

“It seems that Sabah has been sidelined in the formation of the Cabinet in the new unity government. There is not even one representative from BN Sabah in the Cabinet compared to Sarawak which has five,” said Bung Moktar in a statement.

Chan said the appointment of ministers is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

“And this is a unity government, we understand how difficult it is for him to bring all the parties together to form the cabinet. Second, when comparing Sabah and Sarawak, at first glance Sabah is under represented while Sarawak is over represented.

“But we also should recall that in 2018, Sabah had three full ministers while Sarawak only one in the federal cabinet,” Chan pointed out.

He does, however, agree that Sabah is under-represented in the federal cabinet.

Chan added, “GRS has one minister and PH has one too but in all fairness, to show political inclusiveness, a Warisan MP should have been appointed full minister.