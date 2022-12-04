Consider appointing S’wakian MP as Deputy Education Minister, says teachers’ union

KUCHING (Dec 4): The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS) hopes that a Sarawakian MP will be considered for the Deputy Education Minister portfolio in the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

KGBS president Zulkiflee Sebli believed that with a Deputy Education Minister from Sarawak, education-related issues in the state will get better addressed along with the new Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“We are confident that the Education Minister and a deputy from Sarawak will be able to work together to enhance education development especially in Sarawak.

“The matter is in line with Sarawak’s demand for autonomy in education to enable the state to manage education affairs,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo today.

Zulkiflee said KGBS looks forward to Fadhlina making frequent visits to the state to address the various education-related needs of Sarawak.

He said it matters a lot for the new Education Minister to see for herself the conditions of some schools in the state, particularly those in dilapidated state, in order to come up with better assessment of the needs of Sarawak.

He said this while extending congratulations to Fadhlina on her recent appointment as Education Minister in the Unity Government led by Anwar.

“KGBS hopes that she will be committed and diligent in conducting field visits to Sarawak to see for herself the conditions of some of our schools,” he said.

On the appointment of five full ministers from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Zulkiflee said he was happy and grateful for the decision by the prime minister.

“In fact, the appointment of Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof as Deputy Prime Minister is the greatest honour for the people of Sarawak and it is something that we are proud of.

“We hope that those who have been appointed will uphold integrity and continue to fight for our rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

On Dec 2, Anwar announced his Federal Cabinet with two Deputy Prime Ministers and 27 Ministers.

The five Sarawakian MPs who have been appointed as full ministers are Fadillah, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities; Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Minister of Works), Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (Minister of Women, Family and Community Development), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Minister of Tourism) and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Minister of National Unity).

Anwar is expected to announce the list of deputy ministers for his Unity Government on a later date.