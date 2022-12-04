Different communities take part in Malaysia-China Run

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Malaysia-China Friendship Association Sabah president Dr Oh Ei Sun has hailed the successful return of the Jom! Malaysia-China 2022 Run, which was flagged off at the Padang Merdeka here on Sunday.

Around 2,000 runners were involved in the 5km run which was flagged off by the Consul-General of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang,.

Huang was joined by Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, the association’s honorary presidents Datuk Clement Yeh, Datuk Yeo Boon Hai and Datuk Tink Huat Kiing, medical advisor Dr Wah Hai Sit, Dr Oh and organising chairlady Veronica Tan during the flag-off.

The run, formerly known as Run for Ma-Zhong, made its return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have about 2,000 participants for the run, which was held for the third time after 2018 and 2019.

“We are very glad that, firstly this is obviously a very healthy event but we also do it in conjunction with promoting people-to-people friendship between Malaysia-Sabah and China.

“We hope that through this sort of healthy activity, the relationship between Malaysia, especially Sabah, and China will similarly be very healthy,” he told reporters.

A pleased Dr Oh also highlighted the fact that the run attracted runners from different backgrounds.

“The run is a friendly exchange between Sabah, Malaysia, with China (but) it is not limited to the Chinese community only.

“In fact if you look at the participants today there are people from all over different communities in Sabah.

“This is a comprehensive exchange – at least this is what our association promotes – between Sabah, Malaysia, and China, involving all communities,” Dr Oh said while extending his gratitude to China companies operating here and Chinese nationals who registered for the run.

The event was to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, where Dr Oh said some of the major achievements and milestones were depicted in a photo exhibition at the venue.

Other objectives are to create awareness and enhance ties between the two countries under the aegis of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and also also to raise funds for the association’s activities.

Dr Oh thanked the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry, Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Bornion Timber Sdn Bhd, Guangdong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries of Zhongshan City as well as other generous sponsors for helping make the run a success.

Meanwhile, he hoped that the exchanges and travel between Malaysia and China will resume normally very soon.

“A lot of us are eager to go over to China to resume our exchanges with them … before the pandemic I remember the association organised many trips involving students, youth and businesses to and from China every year.

“We hope such meaningful exchanges can be resumed soonest,” he said.

For the record, all the runners who completed the run were eligible to take part in the lucky draw, which offered RM25,000 cash prizes.