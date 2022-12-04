Dr Rundi to work closely with Mat Sabu on turning S’wak into regional food hub

BINTULU (Dec 4): Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom is looking forward to working closely with his newly-appointed federal counterpart Mohamad Sabu to enhance Sarawak’s potential as a regional food hub.

He said he similarly looks forward to having good cooperation and understanding with the other newly-appointed federal ministers.

“With the high commitment of both the state and federal governments, Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report could hopefully be materialised too,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Popularly known as Mat Sabu, Mohamad who is Parti Amanah Negara president holds the Agriculture and Food Security portfolio in the 28-member federal Cabinet.

Dr Rundi, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu senior vice-president, said he is thankful that the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had recognised and appreciated Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) strength.

With the stronger and louder voice of GPS representatives in the new cabinet line-up, matters related to Sarawak could run smoothly as planned, he added.

In addition to holding one of the two Deputy Prime Minister posts through Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, Sarawak has four other ministers at federal level.

The four are Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Works), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Tourism), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Women, Family and Community Development), and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (National Unity).