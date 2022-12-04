Huge market rally a vote of confidence in Malaysia’s future

MARKETS jubilated after the announcement of the eagerly awaited new Prime Minister, with big caps leading the gains as the FBM KLCI Index jumped 4.04 per cent, ending the day above the 1,500 threshold, while small cap stocks also climbed 3.46 per cent.

Subsequently, the new PM also announced that he would be forming the unity government which would mean he has the support of at least 135 MPs in parliament – a comfortable number above the simple majority.

Investors are finally turning positive on Malaysia with the expectations of a cleaner, more transparent, more competent and more business-friendly government leading the country and putting aside years of political uncertainty.

Going forward, we continue our optimistic view on Malaysia for 2023 with most of the key drivers such as the resilient macro economy, tailwind from high commodity prices, undemanding valuations, decent earnings growth and attractive dividend yields.

Cloud of political uncertainty finally cleared

Following a pandemic, three governments and the conviction of a former Prime Minster, Malaysians head to the polls for the 15th General Election. As the results trickled in, what was meant to be a moment of certainty instead resulted in no outright winner as anticipated by us previously in “Malaysian PM dissolves parliament and calls for early election”.

While the previous winning coalition – Pakatan Harapan (PH) was able to secure the most wins, 82 seats in total; their former ally Perikatan National (PN) came in a close second with 73 seats. Barisan National (BN) meanwhile, fresh off the heels of multiple corruption convictions and allegations, walked away with 30 seats. Followed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with 23 seats and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) with six seats.

As a result, the preceding days were marred with speculation of the potential alliances that could be formed to achieve the elusive 112 seats required for a majority. With an initial deadline of 2pm on Monday, party leaders were scrambling to start negotiations and reach a consensus for a PM candidate. No deal was reached by that time. This first delay was then followed by more negotiations and speculation, ultimately culminating in the announcement on 24 November 2022 – Anwar Ibrahim, the former opposition leader, would be sworn in as our 10th Prime Minister.

Malaysian financial assets skyrocketed

As for the fixed income space, Malaysian bonds (represented by the BPAM – All Bond Index) rallied 0.54 per cent as MGS yields traded as much as -25 bps lower with large buying interest as seen in the spike in trading volume.

Boosted by the huge foreign inflows, the Malaysian ringgit appreciated by a whopping 1.78 per cent against the greenback (from 4.57 to 4.49), topping gains seen across regional peers.

We view the big market rally as a vote of confidence in Malaysia’s future.

The number one focus is the economy

We are excited to witness the upcoming economic development plan that would announced by the incoming government to tackle the looming economic challenges while balancing the interest of each party and the people’s welfare.

At the same time, given the tight timeframe, we expect little adjustments to Budget 2023 that would have to be re-tabled within the next month. As such, most of the views shared in the previous update “Our Thoughts on Malaysia Budget 2023: Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama” would likely stay unchanged.

Given that one of the new government’s priority initiatives is to control the growing fiscal deficit, we anticipate that new tax introductions such as the windfall tax or the goods and services tax (GST) will play a wildcard role in influencing market sentiment in the coming months. Even so, we reckon the likelihood of implementing GST in the short term is low, as this could exacerbate the already-weak consumer and business sentiments.

In terms of government expenditure, we believe the goodies and tax deductions will remain the same as it is tough for the government to abolish these incentives. Also, we are of view that the discontinuation of the EPF withdrawal plan to stay. Nevertheless, we anticipate the assistance is going to switch from blanket subsidies to more targeted subsidies to minimise the widening fiscal deficit. Some of the potential implications include, but are not limited to imposing price ceilings on daily necessities such as eggs and chicken while maintaining the current cooking oil subsidies.

Meanwhile, we think the major ongoing infrastructure projects including MRT3, Pan-Borneo Highway and East Coast Rail Link will be key to pump prime the economy while trying to avoid the mistakes from the past (recall cancellations of mega projects which led to souring investor confidence).

In terms of digitalisation transformation, any government to be formed after GE15 will no doubt continue these efforts given the technology disruptions across the sectors. However, given that the PH government has done it before, the risk of these major infrastructure projects being reevaluated and resulting in a longer completion timeline remains.

At this juncture, we are still maintaining the 3.5 stars ‘attractive; rating for Malaysia but would not rule out a possible upgrade in the near future. With the removal of the political uncertainty that was overshadowing the market, we could be looking to upgrade the market if more concrete information is announced.

As of the time of writing, we are on the cusp of waiting for the cabinet announcement comprising of members from multiple parties and will be monitoring the developments closely. In addition, there is also the December 19, 2022 parliament where the new PM will be tested with a vote of confidence.