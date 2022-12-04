‘Imaginative and wild’ to claim GPS joined PH federal govt, says Miro

KUCHING (Dec 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth chief Miro Simuh has described the claim that the state coalition has joined the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government as “imaginative and wild”.

The Serembu assemblyman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief pointed out that as made clear by various party leaders in previous instances, the present federal government is a unity government and not a PH federal government.

“It is our fervent hope that with this federal government, it would stabilise the politics of the nation; accelerate economic recovery amid global uncertainties and cushion the blow to our economy while the world is heading for a recession.

“We also hope with a strong representation by Sarawak in the federal government, it too will facilitate the return of more rights to Sarawak as enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962,” he said in a statement today.

It was issued after five MPs from GPS were announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as full ministers in the federal government cabinet.

Miro also disagreed with Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen for asserting that PH and DAP had successfully convinced GPS to support PH chairman Anwar as Prime Minister.

“We seek to clarify that after the end of the 15th General Election (GE15), there were no clear majority from contesting parties for them to form a federal government.

“This was taken into consideration by His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and with his wisdom, decreed that a unity federal government must be formed to settle the political impasse.

“The GPS, being a coalition that abides by the Rukun Negara’s pledging loyalty to the King and Country, heeded this decree by His Majesty,” said Miro.

He added a stable federal government was needed, and therefore GPS was doing its part to set aside differences and work together with parties across the political divide for the betterment of the country.

He also mentioned GPS accepted the olive branch extended by the DAP through its secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who admitted the mistakes by the party and apologised to the Sarawak government and Sarawakians, with an open heart.

Loke had made the apology during a courtesy call on Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 24.

“To say that GPS is joining the Pakatan Harapan federal government is imaginative and wild,” he said.

Chong in a statement on Saturday said that through DAP’s initiatives, they have prevented Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) from becoming the federal government and thereby saving the secularism of the country and the freedom of religion.

He claimed they were able to do so by having successfully convinced the GPS to change from its initial support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Though the GPS may have the ministerial positions from Sarawak, they are now subject to Pakatan Harapans fundamental principles of transparency, accountability and good governance,” said Chong.