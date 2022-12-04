Motorcyclist found dead by roadside in Samarahan

KUCHING (Dec 4): A 15-year-old motorcyclist was found dead by the roadside at Jalan Rembus, Kampung Baru in Samarahan today.

The deceased, identified as Saharul Haika Nasir, was found by a passerby around 8am.

It is believed that the deceased had rammed into a lamp post based on the damage seen on the motorcycle and a nearby lamp post.

According to a witness, the deceased was seriously injured and unconscious following the incident and an ambulance was summoned to the scene where he was then brought to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

At the hospital, the deceased was pronounced dead around 9am after efforts to resuscitate him failed.